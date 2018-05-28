Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia part ways after 20 years of marriage

One of Bollywood’s highly adored couples Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia have publicized the news of parting ways, 20 years after getting married.



In a statement released on Monday, all speculations of regarding their marital status were put aside, stating that while their relationship is what has ended, whereas their love for each other will continue to exist.

The couple has also announced that their primary focus now, will be to care for their two daughters.

The official announcement by the two had stated: “After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth.

We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey.

Both of us being extremely private people feel strange to be making this statement, but such are the circumstances of our lives. Where the truth can get distorted and lost.

We are a family, our love for each other is forever intact and we shall always be there for one another and most importantly, for our children Mahikaa and Myra. We would therefore appreciate our privacy through this time. Thank all for their support. Relationships can end, but love lives on.

We won’t be commenting on this any further.”

The couple had tied the knot back in 1998 and has had two daughters, 16 year old Mahikaa and 13 year old Myra.

Both the superstars had been in India’s first wave of supermodels in the 90’s, with Arjun moving on to soar high in the film industry as well.

An earlier report published in an Indian media outlet back in 2017 had asserted that the couple were on a six-month break from each other to ‘re-evaluate’ their relationship and had been living separately for a few months.