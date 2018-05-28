Former spymaster Asad Durrani visits GHQ to explain position on controversial book

RAWALPINDI: Former ISI chief Lt-Gen (retd.) Asad Durrani has arrived at Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) to explain his position about a controversial book he had co-authored with former RAW head AS Dulat.

The visit comes three days after Pakistan army chief spokesman Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor summoned Lt-Gen Asad Durrani to the GHQ, calling his attribution in the book as violation of military code of conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel.

The book also drew an angry response from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former Senate chief Raza Rabbani.

Speaking to media persons in Islamabad, Sharif called for an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee to discuss the book.

Rabbani also severely criticised the teaming up of former chiefs of Pakistan and India’s spy agencies to write the book. "It is shocking that on one hand Pakistan and India relations are at an all-time low and on the other hand, former spy chiefs of both the countries are teaming up to write a book," Rabbani maintained.



