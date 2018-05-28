Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk: A profile

Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk, who has been appointed as Pakistan's 7th caretaker Prime Minister, previously performed duties as the 22nd Chief Justice of Pakistan. He remained in office from 6 July 2014 till 16 August 2015.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Justice, he also rendered services as the acting Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan from 30 November to 6 July 2014.

Justice Mulk is one of the seven judges who signed an application on Nov 3, 2007, restraining the government to impose martial law in Pakistan.

He later joined the judiciary on Sept 20, 2008, under the Naek formula when he took a fresh oath as a judge of the Supreme Court with his seniority intact.

Justice Mulk also presided and heard the Mukhtaran Mai case – a highly controversial gang rape case that occurred in 2002.

Belonging to Mingora, Justice Mulk has acquired a Bachelor’s degree in law (LLB) from Peshawar University in 1972. He later on went to United Kingdom to do his Master’s (LLM) at the Inner Temple, where he qualified as bar-in-law in 1976.