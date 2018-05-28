Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Breakthrough in caretaker PM selection

ISLAMABAD: After several rounds of talks between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah, the two sides have achieved breakthrough and a joint press conference would be held  later today to announce the name of caretaker prime minister.

The opposition leader and PM Abbasi have met six times prior to today’s meeting but no consensus reached on the name for the position of caretaker premier.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections, which are expected to be held in the last week of July or the first week of August.

The caretaker prime minister will lead the interim set-up and attend to day-to-day matters of governance. 

The PM had earlier said “No” to the PPP’s panel, which included the names of Jalil Abbas Jillani, Salim Abbas Jillani and Zaka Ashraf. Sources said that Abbasi, while conveying his “No” to Khursheed Shah last Monday, asked the leader of the opposition either to come up with some new names or accept one of the three names recommended by him.

The prime minister’s panel includes the names of Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Jillani and Ms Shamshad Akhtar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Nawaz Sharif is a political entity, says Brahumdagh Bugti

Nawaz Sharif is a political entity, says Brahumdagh Bugti
Gen Durrani to explain his position at army headquarters on new book today

Gen Durrani to explain his position at army headquarters on new book today
Eight of a family burnt alive at home in Karachi

Eight of a family burnt alive at home in Karachi
PM condemns Quetta firing incident

PM condemns Quetta firing incident
Load More load more