Breakthrough in caretaker PM selection

ISLAMABAD: After several rounds of talks between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah, the two sides have achieved breakthrough and a joint press conference would be held later today to announce the name of caretaker prime minister.

The opposition leader and PM Abbasi have met six times prior to today’s meeting but no consensus reached on the name for the position of caretaker premier.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold the general elections, which are expected to be held in the last week of July or the first week of August.

The caretaker prime minister will lead the interim set-up and attend to day-to-day matters of governance.

The PM had earlier said “No” to the PPP’s panel, which included the names of Jalil Abbas Jillani, Salim Abbas Jillani and Zaka Ashraf. Sources said that Abbasi, while conveying his “No” to Khursheed Shah last Monday, asked the leader of the opposition either to come up with some new names or accept one of the three names recommended by him.

The prime minister’s panel includes the names of Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Jillani and Ms Shamshad Akhtar.