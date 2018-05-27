Sun May 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KP Assembly approves FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa


The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Sunday adopted a constitutional amendment seeking the much-awaited merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with the northwestern province.

According to information being received here, 87 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, paving way for the merger of tribal agencies with the province. 

Nine members voted against it. 

The historic 31st Amendment Bill also called as FATA reforms bill has already been passed by the National Assembly and the Senate with two third majority.

The Federally Administered Tribal Areas represent seven agencies - Bajaur, Dir, Khyber, Mohmand, Peiwar Kotal in Kurram Agency, the Bolan Pass and Gomal in South Waziristan.

Earlier, scores of JUI-F workers clashed with police outside the assembly protesting the bill. The JUI-F is opposed to FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and calls the move as foreign agenda.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

PPP terms GB package as insulting to the people

PPP terms GB package as insulting to the people
Ex-Mossad chief's 'off the cuff remark' prompted CIA to send emergency team to Pakistan

Ex-Mossad chief's 'off the cuff remark' prompted CIA to send emergency team to Pakistan
JUI-F workers clash with police before KP Assembly votes to approve FATA merger

JUI-F workers clash with police before KP Assembly votes to approve FATA merger

Pakistan to buy 30 Turkish gunship helicopters, says manifesto of Erdogan's party

Pakistan to buy 30 Turkish gunship helicopters, says manifesto of Erdogan's party

Load More load more