KP Assembly approves FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Sunday adopted a constitutional amendment seeking the much-awaited merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with the northwestern province.

According to information being received here, 87 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill, paving way for the merger of tribal agencies with the province.

Nine members voted against it.

The historic 31st Amendment Bill also called as FATA reforms bill has already been passed by the National Assembly and the Senate with two third majority.

The Federally Administered Tribal Areas represent seven agencies - Bajaur, Dir, Khyber, Mohmand, Peiwar Kotal in Kurram Agency, the Bolan Pass and Gomal in South Waziristan.

Earlier, scores of JUI-F workers clashed with police outside the assembly protesting the bill. The JUI-F is opposed to FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and calls the move as foreign agenda.