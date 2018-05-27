JUI-F workers clash with police before KP Assembly votes to approve FATA merger

PESHAWAR: Workers of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) clashed with police outside the Khyber Paktunkhwa Assembly to protest the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Paktunkhwa through a constitutional amendment.



According to Geo News, police was called in after the JUI-F workers tried to break into the assembly.

They were chanting slogans against the mainstreaming of FATA that they see as "foreign agenda".

The historic 31st Amendment Bill also called as FATA reforms bill has already been passed by the National Assembly and the Senate with two third majority.

It is a constitutional requirement to get the bill passed from the provincial assembly with two third majority before any change in its geographical boundaries.

Following the passage of the bill through the provincial assembly and the president's assent, the FATA will become part of the Khyber Paktunkhwa.

The Khyber Paktunkhwa Assembly will complete it tenure on May 28 and stands dissolved automatically.







