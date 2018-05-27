Sun May 27, 2018
May 27, 2018

JUI-F workers clash with police before KP Assembly votes to approve FATA merger

PESHAWAR:  Workers of  Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl  (JUI-F)  clashed with  police outside the Khyber Paktunkhwa Assembly  to protest the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Paktunkhwa through a constitutional  amendment.

According to Geo News, police was called in  after the  JUI-F workers tried to break into the assembly.

They were chanting slogans against the  mainstreaming of FATA that they see as "foreign agenda".

The historic  31st Amendment Bill  also called as FATA reforms bill has already been passed by the National Assembly and  the Senate  with  two third majority.

It is a constitutional requirement to  get the bill passed from the provincial assembly with two third majority  before any change in its geographical  boundaries.

Following the passage of the bill through the provincial assembly and the president's assent, the FATA will become part of the Khyber Paktunkhwa.

The Khyber  Paktunkhwa  Assembly will complete it tenure on May 28 and stands  dissolved automatically.



