Mon May 28, 2018
Sports

AFP
May 27, 2018

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 to win Champions League

Kiev: Gareth Bale scored twice including an incredible overhead kick after coming off the bench as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final in Kiev on Saturday.

Karim Benzema struck a bizarre opening goal on 51 minutes before Liverpool, who lost leading scorer Mohamed Salah to injury in the first half, replied through Sadio Mane.

Bale replaced Isco on the hour and connected with an outrageous acrobatic effort on 64 minutes to put Real back in front.

The Welshman sealed a record-extending 13th European Cup title for Real with seven minutes left as a dreadful mistake from Loris Karius allowed his long-range shot to find the net.

