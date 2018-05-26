Divorced, widowed women allowed second marriage in Sindh Hindu Marriage Amendment Bill 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly has adopted an amendment bill, allowing divorced or widowed Hindu women the right to marry six months after separation from spouse or his demise.

The Sindh Hindu Marriage Amendment Bill 2018 allows women in an unpleasant marriage to file a separation on basis of mutual consent. However, the bill obliges the man to provide necessities for the children even in case of separation.

According to the earlier passage, divorced or widowed women from the minority were not permitted a second marriage.

The amendment also forbids bigamy, the act of entering another or multiple marriages while already existing in a marriage.

“Any marriage solemnised after the commencement of this act is void if at the date of such marriage either party had a spouse living,” reads clause 18 of the bill.

The bill declares that violation of the clause, whether by marrying without informing or by lying to existing spouse would be sentenced to a six-month imprisonment or pay a fine of Rs5,000.

The bill also desists early marriages among the Hindus living in Sindh, restricting the minimum age to be 18 years for both bride and the groom.

It is pertinent to mention here that prior to the first bill passed regarding Hindu marriage in the province in 2016, marital issues were dealt in jirgas, which often dismissed the rights of women and children.