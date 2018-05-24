Indian officer involved in tying Kashmiri youth to Jeep detained with girl at IHK hotel

SRINAGAR: Indian army major Nitin Leetul Gogoi, who tied a Kashmiri civilian to the bonnet of his Jeep in occupied valley last year, was detained with a teenage girl by the police at Kashmir hotel on Wednesday.

According to Indian media, The Kashmir Police detained Indian major with a teen age girl from a Srinagar hotel, where Gogoi had booked room in his own name. While Indian major told the police that he had come for a "source meeting".

As per reports, two persons, including a girl, came to the hotel and asked to go up to Gogoi’s room and got into an altercation with the hotel staff when they were not allowed, due to which the hotel staff had to call the police.



Soon after his detention, the major was handed over to his unit and the incident will be investigated by a Special Investigation Team, while the two locals were still being questioned. On the issue, an Indian army spokesman declined to share words with media, saying the details of the incident were being ascertained.

Last year, Major Gogoi had tied a Kashmiri civilian as a shield, Farooq Ahmad Dar to a bonnet of his jeep as a human shield to deter stone-pelters, the incident had sparked outrage. While for his inhuman act, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat awarded him a commendation card.

Indian army has always been under fire for its massive human rights violations in the held Kashmir.