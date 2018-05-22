Tue May 22, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 22, 2018

Green Line train collides with freight cars at Lahore railway station

LAHORE: A passenger train traveling from Karachi to Islamabad collided with a freight carriage in Lahore on Tuesday, Geo reported.

The Green Line Train was on its way to Islamabad before it hit the freight cars at Lahore Railway Station, causing damage to some bogies.

DS Railway Sufyan Dogar said all passengers are safe. “The Green Line train was speeding which caused the crash,” he said.

According to railway officials, train service has been suspended to allow the repair work which got underway immediately after the accident. 

Federal Railway Minister  Khawaja Saad Rafique took notice of the crash ans asked for a report. 

