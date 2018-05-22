Slain Pakistani exchange student’s body to arrive in Karachi today





HOUSTON: The body of 17-year-old Pakis­tani exchange student Sabika Sheikh, who was killed in a mass shooting at Texas high school, would arrive in Karachi today (Tuesday) around 03:00pm.

Sabika, a Karachi teenager, was among 10 students gunned down on Friday inside school in US city of Houston by classmate, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, armed with a shotgun and a revolver.

She was studying at Santa Fe High School in Texas under an exchange program facilitated by the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program.

On Sunday, hundreds of people attended the funeral prayers of a Pakistani slain student in Houston.



Mayor of Houston, Pakistani diplomats, local members of the United States Congress, other US officials and a large number of students attended the somber ceremony took place at an Islamic center in the Texas town of Stafford.

Sabika was the oldest of four children, had left Pakistan last August and was expected to return home in a few weeks for Eidul Fitr.