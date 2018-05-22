Tue May 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Slain Pakistani exchange student’s body to arrive in Karachi today


HOUSTON: The body of 17-year-old Pakis­tani exchange student Sabika Sheikh,  who was killed in a mass shooting at Texas high school, would arrive in Karachi today (Tuesday) around 03:00pm.

Sabika, a Karachi teenager, was among 10 students gunned down on Friday inside school  in US city of Houston by classmate, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, armed with a shotgun and a revolver.

She was studying at Santa Fe High School in Texas under an exchange program facilitated by the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) program.

On Sunday, hundreds of people attended the funeral prayers of a Pakistani slain student in Houston.

Mayor of Houston, Pakistani diplomats, local members of the United States Congress, other US officials and a large number of students attended the somber ceremony took place at an Islamic center in the Texas town of Stafford.

Sabika was the oldest of four children, had left Pakistan last August and was expected to return home in a few weeks for Eidul Fitr.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

ECP proposes July 25-27 dates for general elections 2018

ECP proposes July 25-27 dates for general elections 2018
Indian troops target civilian population along Working Boundary

Indian troops target civilian population along Working Boundary
Scores die in Karachi as temperature hits 44C

Scores die in Karachi as temperature hits 44C
Imran Khan slams Nawaz Sharif on Avenfield statement

Imran Khan slams Nawaz Sharif on Avenfield statement
Load More load more