Bilawal meets spiritual leader of Dargah Syed Hussain Shah Bukhari

QAMBAR-SHAHDADKOT: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Dargah Hussainabad and met spiritual leader and custodian of Dargah Syed Hussain Shah Bukhari.

According to a statement issued by the PPP on Saturday, Syed Hussain Shah Bukhari prayed for the chairman’s well-being and victory as well as the progress of the country.

Earlier, he visited the mausoleum of martyrs at Garhi Khuda Bux on Saturday offered Fateha and showered rose petals at the Mazars of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and others.

Yesterday, he attended and addressed an iftar dinner hosted by the people of Larkana city at Jinnah Bagh.

MNA Faryal Talpur, Aseefa Bhutto Zardar, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Suhail Anwar Siyal, Khursheed Junejo and other party leaders were also present.

