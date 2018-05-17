Thu May 17, 2018
National

App­
May 17, 2018

ECP to welcome international election observers

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission Thursday said it would welcome to all election observers coming to Pakistan through legal process.

It said observers are part and parcel of the election process and comprehensive planning is being done for their facilitation, Radio Pakistan reported.

It said international observers send their applications to observe elections through Ministry of Foreign Affairs and this is the standard operating procedure the world over.

