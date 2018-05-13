Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz, deported from India





LAHORE: The daughter of revered Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz was deported for India after being invited to speak at a conference in New Delhi.

Moneeza Hashmi, 72, was listed as a speaker at the 15th Asia Media Summit in Delhi between May 10 and 12. She, however, was denied permission to join the summit, nor was she given any explanation, India media reported.

Information & Broadcasting Ministry and Prasar Bharti say they are not aware of any such incident, according to News18.

It quoted Faiz Foundation Trust saying when Ms Hashmi reached the hotel she was told that there was no booking in her name. She was later informed by the director of AIBD (Asia Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development) that she wouldn’t be allowed to speak.

AIBD Director, Chang Jin allegedly told her “We were just informed that you cannot attend the conference” and apologized to her.

Hashmi was supposed to speak on May 10 (Thursday) at the 4pm session on ‘Should all good stories be commercially successful?’ along with three other speakers.

In a tweet marked to the Prime Ministers Office, India and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Hashmi’s son Ali Hashmi wrote “This is your Shining India? My 72 year old mother, daughter of Faiz, denied permission to participate in conference after being officially invited. Shame.”



Muneeza Hashmi wrote a short note to a friend today stating:

“Thank you for your and other friends support. I leave it to your judgement to deal with this matter. We the Faiz Family and Faiz Foundation will continue to work for peace between our two countries. As Faiz would say لمبی ہے غم کی شام مگر شام ھی تو ہے (lambi hai gham ki shaam magar shaam hi to hai),” thecitizen.in reported.