Sat May 12, 2018
National

May 12, 2018

Rao Anwar seeks bail in Naqeebullah murder case

KARACHI: Former Malir SSP Rao Anawar has applied for bail in Naqeebullah murder case, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The bail plea was moved by his lawyer in the Anti-Terrorism Court II.

The application stated that the former SSP was not present at the time when the murder of  Naqeebullah Mehsood took place, and there were contradictions in the JIT and geofencing reports as well as case challan submitted by the police.

The application further stated that bail  should be granted because police have failed to carry out  proper investigation.

The ATC has issued notice to the prosecutor for May 14, the day when the court will also resume hearing of the extra judicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood.

The former SSP Malir was sent on judicial remand to jail but  authorities have declared his house located in Malir Cantt as sub-jail  citing security concerns

