Egyptian lawyer sues belly dancer Sama al-Masry over Ramadan show

An Egyptian lawyer has filed a case against the belly dancer Sama al-Masry, accusing her of offending the religious feelings of his countrymen , according to Egyptindependent news website.

The report said the application was filed after videos of Sama al-Masry went viral on social media platforms.

In the views she announced that she will host a religious program in Ramadan.

Tariq Mahmoud, the lawyer who submitted the application in the port city of Alexandria, said the dancer has angered everyone who saw the promo of her program.



Demanding an immediate investigation, he argued that Masry be tried on the charges of offending the religious feelings of the Egyptians.