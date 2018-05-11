CJ orders judicial probe into APS attack

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Wednesday ordered the constitution of a judicial commission to investigate 2014 carnage at Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar where 150 students and staff members were killed.

The chief justice while hearing APS case during Supreme Court Peshawar Registry ordered that the commission submit its report within two months.

The judicial probe was a longstanding demand of the bereaved families.

On December 16, 2014, six gunmen affiliated with banned Tehrik-i-Taliban (TTP) stormed Army Public School and martyred 149 people mostly school children, making it world''s fourth deadliest school massacre.

Pakistan responded to the attacks by lifting its moratorium on the death penalty, intensifying the war in North-West Pakistan and authorizing military courts to try civilians through a constitutional amendment.



On December 2, 2015, Pakistan hanged four militants involved in the Peshawar massacre, whereas the mastermind of the attack, Omar Khorasani, was killed in a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan on October 18, 2017.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan upheld the death sentences of two more convicts involved in the attack.