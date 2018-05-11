NAB summons Shahbaz in Saaf Pani Company corruption case on June 4

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif in Saaf Pani Company corruption case on June 04.



According to NAB officials, Shahbaz Sharif will be quizzed in Saaf Pani project case and in this regard a questionnaire had been dispatched to him.

It may be noted here that NAB Lahore had already taken four senior officials including Nasir Qadir Bhadal, Dr Zaheeruddin, Muhammad Saleem and Muhammad Masood Akhtar for millions of irregularities in the aforementioned project.