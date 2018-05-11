Fri May 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
May 9, 2018

US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal to undermine dialogue, diplomacy: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A day after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear dear, Pakistan said that the move would undermine confidence in the value of dialogue and diplomacy.

“Pakistan believes that International Treaties and Agreements concluded through painstaking negotiations are sacrosanct. Arbitrarily rescinding such agreements will undermine confidence in the value of dialogue and diplomacy in the conduct of international relations and the peaceful resolution of disputes,” according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Wednesday.

It said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) represents a very good example of a negotiated settlement of complex issues, through dialogue and diplomacy.

“We had welcomed the JCPOA when it was concluded and hope that all parties will find a way for its continuation, especially when the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly verified Iran's compliance.”

“We have noted the willingness of the parties to the Agreement to work together on upholding their respective commitments as stipulated in the JCPOA, despite US decision to withdraw from it.”

