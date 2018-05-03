Pakistan Navy provides aid to Portugal’s yacht on world sailing trip

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy ship ALAMGIR (Oliver Hazard Perry Class Frigate) while on Counter Piracy mission under Task Force-151 provided logistic assistance to sailing yacht BENYLEO 2, which was in dire need of fuel in area about 180 NM North East of Somalia.



Sailing yacht BENYLEO-2 is owned by Joao Armindo Furtado of Azores Island Portugal and is currently on round the world sailing trip with his wife Joana Amen and two children aged 8 and 5 years. It is the first family from Azores Island to embark on round the world sailing expedition.

BENYLEO-2 left Port of Galle, Sri Lanka for Eritrea with necessary logistics. However due to unexpected adverse weather, the expedition exhausted its entire stock of fuel. The Yacht was out of fuel and was transiting with slow speed through Piracy Risk area. The logistic supplies onboard Yacht were also short.

PNS ALAMGIR not only provided fuel but also provided edibles to the family. Portuguese family was very thankful to Pakistan and Pakistan Navy for providing timely and generous assistance which enabled the family to sail safely in piracy affected area.

Pakistan Navy Ships actively participate in Task Force-150 and Task Force 151 which are mandated to conduct Maritime Security Operations and Anti-Piracy respectively. Assistance to BENYLEO-2 is another manifestation of Pakistan Navy's strong history of providing Humanitarian Assistance at high seas and is in line with finest traditions of Pakistan Navy.