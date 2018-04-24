Karachiites react to reports on 'closure' of Do Darya eateries

All the restaurant located at Karachi's Do Darya shoreline along the Arabian Sea are expected to be shut down in June, according to reports circulating on the social media.

People are discussing the reports, and most of them are disappointed with the authorities' reported decision to shut the restaurants down.

A Twitter user Usama Qureshi said the restaurants are being closed since an agreement between the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and the owners of the restaurants is going to expire.

Another user, however, was not convinced and said this was not the first time he heard the news about the closure of the strip.



But Qureshi said according to an agreement reached between both the parties, June 7th is the deadline.

A Twitter user from Khyber Paktunkhwa called the reports of the closure of the restaurants as shocking, recalling a trip to the food strip for a dinner with his family members.













But, another user Malik Hassan remained indifferent to the news and thought the food strip is for elite class and its closure would make no difference.

"This is for elite class. We should also have it for ordinary citizen on street something better," he wrote.

Another said "Please find some creative solutions to save this beautiful relaxing spot for Karachiwalas"



