April 24, 2018
National

Web Desk
April 23, 2018

Karachiites react to reports on 'closure' of Do Darya eateries

All the restaurant located at  Karachi's Do Darya shoreline along  the Arabian Sea  are expected to be shut down in June, according to reports circulating on the social media.

People are discussing the reports, and most of them are disappointed with the authorities' reported  decision  to shut the  restaurants down. 

A Twitter user Usama Qureshi said the restaurants are being closed since an agreement between the Defence Housing Authority  (DHA) and the  owners of the restaurants is going to expire.

Another user, however, was not convinced and said this was not the first time he heard the news about the closure of the strip.

But Qureshi said according to an  agreement reached between both the parties,  June 7th is the deadline. 

A Twitter user from Khyber Paktunkhwa called the reports of the closure of the restaurants as shocking, recalling  a trip to the food  strip for a dinner with his family members.




But, another user Malik Hassan remained indifferent  to the news   and thought the food strip is for elite class and its closure would make no difference.

 

"This is for elite class. We should also have it for ordinary citizen on street something better," he wrote.

Another said "Please find some creative solutions to save this beautiful relaxing spot for Karachiwalas"


