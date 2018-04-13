Fri April 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
April 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan wins another bronze as wrestler Muhammad Bilal defeats UK’s Ramm at Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia: Pakistani wrestler Muhammad Bilal emerged victorious against opponent George Ramm of England at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Thursday, bagging a bronze medal for his achievement.

22-year-old Muhammad Bilal, hailing from Gujranwala, defeated George by a one-sided score of 6:1 in 57-kg wrestling competition. 

He had also defeated Gary Giordmaina of Malta and Charles Fernando Divoshan of Sri Lanka in earlier matches but was taken down by India’s Rahul Aware in the semi-final.

However, with Bilal’s rousing win, the total number of bronze medals won by Pakistan at Commonwealth Games has become three.

Prior to Bilal’s notable win, two weightlifters from Pakistan named Nooh Dastagir Butt and Talha Talib won bronze medals in their respective competitions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From Sports

Arsenal survive Moscow scare to reach Europa League semis

Arsenal survive Moscow scare to reach Europa League semis
Ribery, 35, signs one-year Bayern extension: report

Ribery, 35, signs one-year Bayern extension: report
Happy 8th wedding anniversary Sania and Shoaib!

Happy 8th wedding anniversary Sania and Shoaib!
In Pictures: Pakistan's Asad Butt wrestles with India's Kumar Sushil during Commonwealth Games

In Pictures: Pakistan's Asad Butt wrestles with India's Kumar Sushil during Commonwealth Games
Load More load more