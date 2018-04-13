Pakistan wins another bronze as wrestler Muhammad Bilal defeats UK’s Ramm at Commonwealth Games

GOLD COAST, Australia: Pakistani wrestler Muhammad Bilal emerged victorious against opponent George Ramm of England at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Thursday, bagging a bronze medal for his achievement.

22-year-old Muhammad Bilal, hailing from Gujranwala, defeated George by a one-sided score of 6:1 in 57-kg wrestling competition.

He had also defeated Gary Giordmaina of Malta and Charles Fernando Divoshan of Sri Lanka in earlier matches but was taken down by India’s Rahul Aware in the semi-final.

However, with Bilal’s rousing win, the total number of bronze medals won by Pakistan at Commonwealth Games has become three.

Prior to Bilal’s notable win, two weightlifters from Pakistan named Nooh Dastagir Butt and Talha Talib won bronze medals in their respective competitions.