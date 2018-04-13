Amir Khan all set to make Lo Greco pay for personal attack





LONDON: Pakistan-origin British Boxer Amir Khan is all set for his much awaited fight with Canadian Phil Lo Greco who had made comments about Khan’s personal life during a press conference.

As per details, Khan, a former unified light-welterweight world champion, will take on Phil Lo Greco on April 21 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool as he is returning to the ring for the first time in two years.

British Boxer Khan said that the personal attack from Phil Lo Greco in the build-up to their clash has fuelled his fire in training camp. He has recently returned England from training in San Francisco to put the finishing touches to his preparations.

Amir Khan,31, said; “I am going to make a big statement on April 21,” adding that he is not going to make any mistakes.



Khan said no fight is easy and he is very focused on beating Phil and beating him well. he added; “He got personal at the press conference and that’s not right - he’s going to pay for that. Talk about boxing, talk about me getting KO’d or getting beat - but going into my personal life is disrespectful and that’s made me angry."

Earlier, speaking about his relationship with his new trainer Goossen, Khan said; "Joe's getting me back in the groove again and helping me set the gameplan for this guy Lo Greco and hopefully I'll put a good job on him.

Amir Khan threw a glass of water over opponent Phil Lo Greco after Lo Greco made personal comments about his wife Faryal Makhdoom at an opening press conference earlier this year.

