3 women among 5 civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Five Pakistani civilians including three women sustained injuries in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control, Inter Services Public Relations said Wednesday.



According to ISPR, Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Khuiratta sector along the LoC, targeting the civilian population. Five Pakistani civilians including three women were injured in the Indian firing.

Pakistan Army responded befittingly to Indian firing, according to ISPR.