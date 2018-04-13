Fri April 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
April 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

3 women among 5 civilians injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Five Pakistani civilians including three women sustained injuries in unprovoked Indian firing along the Line of Control, Inter Services Public Relations said Wednesday.

According to ISPR, Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing in Khuiratta sector along the LoC, targeting the civilian population. Five Pakistani civilians including three women were injured in the Indian firing.

Pakistan Army responded befittingly to Indian firing, according to ISPR.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Justice for Asifa: communal tensions erupt in IHK after 8-year-old's rape, murder

Justice for Asifa: communal tensions erupt in IHK after 8-year-old's rape, murder
COAS says ‘Our vision is peaceful Pakistan and peaceful region’

COAS says ‘Our vision is peaceful Pakistan and peaceful region’
No medal can substitute sacrifice of martyrs, says Army Chief

No medal can substitute sacrifice of martyrs, says Army Chief
CJP takes suo moto notice of minor girl’s rape, murder in Chichawatni

CJP takes suo moto notice of minor girl’s rape, murder in Chichawatni
Load More load more