Afridi donates Rs100 million for construction of hospital in Thar

THARPARKAR: World renowned cricket allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi has donated an amount of Rs100 million for construction of a hospital in Thar on Wednesday.

He attended the programme organized to launch a housing scheme at Sehryo for the affected people of Thar Coalfield at Block-II in Sehryo village, where chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the chief guest.

Chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present at the programme.



Besides Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah, Afridi also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the PPP chairman and the chief minister Sindh for constructing Thar Airport and carrying various development works in Thar.

He said Bilawal Bhutto is the son of legendary leader Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who laid her life for this country. Therefore, people of Pakistan have great hopes in Bilawal Bhutto.

Afridi, on this occasion, presented the chief minister Sindh, Executive Director NICVD Dr Nadeem Qamar and SECMC Shamsuddin Shaikh a cheque of Rs100 million for construction of a hospital in Thar.

In the concluding remarks of his speech, Afridi said ‘now children of Thar would play cricket. I will play [cricket] with you’.



