Fri April 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
April 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Afridi donates Rs100 million for construction of hospital in Thar

THARPARKAR: World renowned cricket allrounder Shahid Khan Afridi has donated an amount of Rs100 million for construction of a hospital in Thar on Wednesday.

He attended the programme organized to launch a housing scheme at Sehryo for the affected people of Thar Coalfield at Block-II in Sehryo village, where chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the chief guest.

Chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present at the programme.

Besides Bilawal Bhutto and Murad Ali Shah, Afridi also spoke on the occasion and congratulated the PPP chairman and the chief minister Sindh for constructing Thar Airport and carrying various development works in Thar.

He said Bilawal Bhutto is the son of legendary leader Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who laid her life for this country. Therefore, people of Pakistan have great hopes in Bilawal Bhutto.

Afridi, on this occasion, presented the chief minister Sindh, Executive Director NICVD Dr Nadeem Qamar and SECMC Shamsuddin Shaikh a cheque of Rs100 million for construction of a hospital in Thar.

In the concluding remarks of his speech, Afridi said ‘now children of Thar would play cricket. I will play [cricket] with you’.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Justice for Asifa: communal tensions erupt in IHK after 8-year-old's rape, murder

Justice for Asifa: communal tensions erupt in IHK after 8-year-old's rape, murder
COAS says ‘Our vision is peaceful Pakistan and peaceful region’

COAS says ‘Our vision is peaceful Pakistan and peaceful region’
No medal can substitute sacrifice of martyrs, says Army Chief

No medal can substitute sacrifice of martyrs, says Army Chief
CJP takes suo moto notice of minor girl’s rape, murder in Chichawatni

CJP takes suo moto notice of minor girl’s rape, murder in Chichawatni
Load More load more