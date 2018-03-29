Thu March 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 28, 2018

Daren Ganga plays cricket on the streets of Karachi

Following a phenomenal PSL 2018 final that opened doors of big-time cricket in Karachi yet again, a video emerged on social media recently, showcasing international commentator Daren Ganga playing cricket in the ‘city of lights’.

In the video the former West Indian Test opener - who made his commentating debut with PSL this year - can be seen hitting a few shots bringing smiles all around.

He is cheered on by excited children, by-passers and onlookers who have gathered around the cricket star to witness the surreal moment happening before their eyes.

Daren was one of the few international cricket commentators that came to Pakistan for the PSL eliminators and finale to be held in Lahore and Karachi respectively, along with Michael Slater and Alan Wilkins.

He was also spotted in Lahore paying a visit to the ‘breath-taking’ Shahi Hammam, Wazir Khan Mosque and the ‘iconic’ Bagh-i-Jinnah alongside former Pakistan Captain Majid Khan and commentator Alan Wilkins, terming their trip as ‘divine.’

