SC accepts Nehal Hashmi’s apology, dispose of contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Accepting the written apology from PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi, Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of contempt case against him.



Three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing the contempt of court case against Nehal Hashmi.

During the course of hearing, all the bar associations, termed Hashmi’s remarks regrettable and urged the apex court to pardon him.

Over this, the Supreme Court asked Nehal Hashmi for written apology, which was submitted shortly.

Later, the court accepted the written apology and wrapped up the contempt case.

On Monday, the Supreme Court admonished Hashmi over his alleged abusive talk against the judiciary and summoned the lawyers’ apex bodies for opinion to decide about the law practicing licence of the accused.

The SC had issued a second contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi and a first information report (FIR) was registered against him on court orders for his speech on February 28 targeting the judiciary. Hashmi made the speech after his release from the Adiala Jail following a one-month-long prison sentence for contempt of court.