Serena Williams defends use of medical exemptions

Indian Wells, United States: Serena Williams on Thursday defended her use of a TUE (therapeutic use exemption) at the 2015 French Open, saying she uses them regularly and has never tested positive for illegal substances.



Williams was asked about her use of TUE´s following her first round victory over Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan 7-5, 6-3 at the WTA Indian Wells tournament.

"I have never tested positive. I have always done the TUE so you should fact check that," Williams said.

"I wasn´t going to play (the French Open) unless I had a TUE because if you remember that year I was incredibly sick."

Williams insisted she did nothing wrong and that she requested the TUE in 2015 to fight the illness. She skipped practice sessions and needed five three-set wins before eventually claiming the title over Lucie Safarova.

"I am never, ever going to take an advantage over someone else. That is not who I am."

Reports show Williams was given approval for a TUE for the corticosteroid anti-inflammatory prednisone to help to alleviate the symptoms.

"I don´t know how I even won the [tournament], and I said I literally can´t play the final," Williams said.

"I have played over 20 years and I have always been extremely honest and that is one thing I take pride on especially having a daughter and having a kid.

"I would never be able to look my kid in the eye and say ´Mom cheated´ or Mom did something like that.

"That is totally irresponsible and even before that I´ve always had that attitude."