Sun March 11, 2018
World

REUTERS
March 9, 2018

Two million children in Congo at risk of starvation, UN warns

GENEVA: More than 2 million children in the Democratic Republic of Congo are estimated to be at risk of dying from severe acute malnutrition if they do not get the aid they need, the United Nations warned on Friday.

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock will meet donors next week in the country where conditions in many areas are worsening, UN spokesman Jens Laerke told a Geneva briefing.

“We have a great responsibility in the DRC...now is the time to stay the course,” Laerke said.

The 2 million children at risk of starvation include some 300,000 children in the Kasai region, Bettina Luescher of the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said.

