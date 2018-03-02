MQM-P rival factions reach consensus on Senate candidates

ISLAMABAD: Following days of friction, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistanâ€™s two factions have agreed to put joint candidates after reaching consensus on Senate nominees.



The development came a day before Senate elections, scheduled on March 03.

This was announced in a joint press conference by Dr Farooq Sattar led PIB faction and Bahadurabad groupâ€™s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farooq Sattar said they have agreed on five names for Senate candidates.

The two factions have reached consensus on the names of Farogh Naseem and Kamran Tessori on general seat, Abdul Qadir Khanzada for technocrats seat, Nighat Shakeel for women seat and Sanjay Parvani on minorities seat.

Farooq Sattar further said the issues related to Rabitta will also be resolved soon.