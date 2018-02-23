Calibri font: Foreign expert to be cross examined today

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris will continue cross examination of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) witness William Radley today at the accountability court.



The witness will become part of the proceedings in Avenfiled Apartments reference from Pakistan High Commission in London via video Link.

Accountability Court judge Bashir Ahmed will resume hearing at 2:00 pm.

The foreign forensic expert had pointed out the use of Calibri font in a trust deed submitted to investigators by Maryam Nawaz.

While recording his statement, Radley admitted that the Calibri font existed in 2005 but it was not commercially available at the time when the trust deed was prepared.

The witness admitted that Window Vista issued three editions. The first edition of Window Vista was released on January 31, 2007 and the first edition of Window Vista Beta was issued in 2005 for the IT experts.

The witness on being told that thousands of people were using the Calibri font, said that it was issued on a limited scale to the IT experts with the licence.

He said that he was answering the questions after consulting his notes which he had prepared for the purpose. He said that the issue was discussed and debated in a meeting.

Robert informed the court that he had been working as forensic hand writing expert since 1976 and the Cuest Solicitors hired his services on June 30, 2017 to compare two declarations. He deposed that he examined and compared the change of dates on Nielson and Nescol declarations. The cross-examination of the witness by the defence lawyer will continue tomorrow.