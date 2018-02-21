Sindh police seeks details of two Punjab men killed extra-judicially by Rao Anwar along with Naqeebulah

KARACHI: The investigation team probing the alleged extra judicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood at the hands of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and his comradesÂ has sought details from Punjab Police IG about arrest of two other men who were murdered in the January 4 encounter.

Muhammad Ishaq and Muhammad Sabi, both the residents of Ahmed Pur East area of south Punjab, were killed along with Mehsood in the shootout.

Police sources told Geo News, the details have been sought through a letter written to the Punjab IG in order to register more cases against Rao Anwar.



The sources said more cases of extra judicial murders would be registered against the fugitive police officer after receiving report from Punjab IG Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan.

According to previous reports, Sabir and Ishaq were arrested in Ahmed Pur East and Multan respectively in 2016.

Families of both the men have recorded their statement to police and submitted applications to file cases against Rao Anwar.

They were of the view that newspapers had also carried news of abduction of Sabir.