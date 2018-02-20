Imran warns street protests to protect judiciary, democracy

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has warned street protests to protect democracy and judiciary.



Speaking to media upon his arrival in Peshawar here Tuesday, Imran Khan alleged that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was using the parliament to cover up his corruption.

â€œSupreme Court is giving him [Nawaz Sharif] chance every time, however, he is hatching conspiracy against the apex court,â€ claimed Imran.

â€œWe will take to the streets in order to protect judiciary and the democracy,â€ warned PTI chief.

Imran Khan also denied using KP government saying he has always paid for helicopter trips.

He said he would not use government helicopters due to fear of God that his opponents don't have.

Khan said notice should also be taken of the use of government helicopters by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.