Tue February 20, 2018
National

February 20, 2018

Imran warns street protests to protect judiciary, democracy

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has warned street protests to protect democracy and judiciary.

Speaking to media upon his arrival in Peshawar here Tuesday, Imran Khan alleged that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was using the parliament to cover up his corruption.

“Supreme Court is giving him [Nawaz Sharif] chance every time, however, he is hatching conspiracy against the apex court,” claimed Imran.

“We will take to the streets in order to protect judiciary and the democracy,” warned PTI chief.

NAB launches probe into Imran's use of KP govt helicopter

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has started investigation into Imran Khan's use of helicopter owened by Kyhyber Paktunkhwa government.Sources in the NAB told Geo News that a combined...

Imran Khan also denied using KP government saying he has always paid for helicopter trips.

He said he would not use government helicopters due to fear of God that his opponents don't have.

Khan said notice should also be taken of the use of government helicopters by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Reham alleges Imran was in contact with Bushra Bibi 3 years ago

Culprit Imran files appeal against verdict in Zainab case

Ayyan Ali case adjourned till March 22

Constitution more supreme to parliament, remarks CJP

