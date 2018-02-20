NAB launches probe into Imran's use of KP govt helicopter

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has started investigation into Imran Khan's use of helicopter owened by Kyhyber Paktunkhwa government.

Sources in the NAB told Geo News that a combined investigative team has been set up under the NAB Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Naveed Haider to probe the scandal.

The sources said the team consists of legal consultants and investigating officers who have sought record from the KP government.

The NAB chairman had taken notice of the use of helicopter by the PTI chairman on February 2.

Meanwhile, talking to media Imran Khan denied using KP government saying he has always paid for helicopter trips.

He said he would not use government helicopters due to fear of God that his opponents don't have.

Khan said notice should also be taken of the use of government helicopters by Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.