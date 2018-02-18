Sun February 18, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 19, 2018

Army Chief condoles loss of lives in Iranian plane crash


RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has offered his condolences on the loss of precious lives in tragic Iranian plane crash, tweeted Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Genral Asif Ghafoor.

In his tweet, Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson said  that Chief of Army Staff shared grief of bereaved families and brotherly Iranian nation.


Earlier, all 66 passengers and crew were killed when an Iranian plane crashed into the country´s Zagros mountains on Sunday.


