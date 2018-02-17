Rao Anwar is a brave child: Zardari

KARACHI: Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari on Friday lauded the valor of former Malir SSP Rao Anwar, calling him a â€˜brave childâ€™, even though he has failed to appear before the Supreme Court in an alleged murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Asif Ali Zrdari, in an interview, said; â€œRao Anwar is among those brave children who participated in the operation against MQM,â€ adding that 54 SHOs took part in that operation, while he only survived as rest of 53 were eliminated.

Responding to a question about Naqeebullah Mehsudâ€™s murder in an alleged police encounter, he suggested that everybody should reconsider and review the case in broad perceptive, which according to him was hyped by the media.

To a question the former president said that IG Sindh should have informed the agencies about his WhatsApp talks with suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar.







Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued contempt notice to former Malir SSP Rao Anwar as he did not appear before the apex court despite being granted protective bail in Naqeebullah Mehsud case.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a native of South Waziristan, was among the four killed in an alleged "encounter" in Karachi's Shah Latif Town area on January 13.



Earlier this month, the citizens of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), demanding to apprehend Naqeeb's murderer, ended the protest in Islamabad with assurances from the prime minister.

Following an uproar over social media, Rao Anwar had insisted all four killed were terrorists, hisÂ claim was refuted by a high-level probe committee that declared Naqeeb an innocent.