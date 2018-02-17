Thakur adds to South African woes

Centurion, South Africa: Shardul Thakur took advantage of his only start of the series as India maintained their dominance over South Africa in the sixth and final one-day international on Friday.



Thakur took four for 52 as South Africa were bowled out for 204 at SuperSport Park.

Despite India holding a series-winning 4-1 lead, Thakur was the only change to a winning combination, replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The Mumbai fast bowler, in only his third international appearance, dismissed both South African openers, Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram, inside the first ten overs.

He followed up with the wicket of Farhaan Behardien in the middle overs before finishing the innings by catching Andile Phehlukwayo off his own bowling.

Khaya Zondo, like Thakur playing in his third international match, top-scored for South Africa with 54 off 74 balls. It was only the fourth score of 50 or more for the hosts in a series in which their top batsmen have failed to fire.

Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal took their wicket tallies for the series to 17 and 16 respectively, although Yadav took only one wicket and Chahal claimed two on Friday.

Chahal claimed the key wicket of AB de Villiers, bowling South AfricaÂ´s star batsman for 30 with a flipper when De Villiers shaped to cut.