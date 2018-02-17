Sat February 17, 2018
World

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Secret talks held to decide successor of Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON: Leading officials of the Commonwealth held “secret” talks, earlier in the week, to confer the options of succession after Queen Elizabeth II.

A panel consisting of all superiors, met for a full day summit at the Commonwealth headquarters at Marlborough House, in London.

The meeting’s outline, as per reports by BBC was in deliberation of the successor of the throne, which in covert terms was called “wider governance.”

It was determined that since the role is not hereditary, it will be up to the Commonwealth superiors to make the decision, instead of directly being passing it to The Prince of Wales, Charles, who will head only 15 states out of the 53 nations and terrains that make up the Commonwealth.

The Queen has been Head of the Commonwealth since her coronation in 1953, and was leading seven states out of the organization’s eight members.

There has been talk of electing a ceremonial leader in place of Prince Charles, although the talk for now remains unverified.

The name of the successor is expected to come out in the open in April by the Commonwealth heads of government in London.


