New trailer of video game-inspired ‘Tomb Raider’ is out now

LOS ANGELES: The blockbuster â€˜Tomb Raiderâ€™ franchise is all set to release its latest installment and filmmakers have revealed its new trailer.



Inspired by the famous video game series that was known by the same name, the previous two adaptations of the games were released in 2001 and 2003 starring Angelina Jolie as the iconic Lara Croft.

The film is a reboot of its prequels and features Alicia Vikander as the main protagonist. Alongside her are Hannah John-Kamen, Walten Goggins, Kristin Scott Thomas, Dominic West, Nick Frost and various others.

Directed by Roar Uthuang, â€˜Tomb Raiderâ€™ depicts the struggles of Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, who pushes herself beyond limits when she finds herself on the island where her father had disappeared.

A joint venture of Gary Barber and Graham King, â€˜Tomb Raiderâ€™ will see the light of day on March 16, 2018.