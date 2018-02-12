PML-N candidate wins NA-154 Lodhran by-elections: unofficial results

LODHRAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Iqbal Shah has won by-elections in NA-154 Lodhran-I defeating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Tareen with a margin of 27,609 votes, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results.Â



According to unofficial and unconfirmed results of all 338 polling stations, PML-N candidate Iqbal Shah secured 1,13,542 votes while the runner up PTI's Ali Tareen bagged 85,933.

Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party candidate Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig secured onlyÂ 3,170 votes.

Earlier, the polling of by-election in NA-154 Lodhran remained peaceful and no untoward incident reported from any polling station.

The polling started at 8:00 am and continued till 5:00 pm without any interval.

Polling process in 338 polling stations was carried out under the supervision of law enforcers.

The seat in NA-154 Lodhran had fallen vacant after disqualification of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen by the Supreme Court in December 2017.

The PTI fielded Jahangirâ€™s son Ali Khan Tareen.

Another seven candidates also contested the elections as Independents.

Jahangir Tareen, while speaking to the media after casting his vote, stated that there was no possibility of rigging in the by-election with the presence of army personnel outside polling stations.

He said the PTI would respond to the Election Commission of Pakistanâ€™s notice of violating its code of conduct, adding that the institution did not take any notice when the PML-N legislators were running the campaign for their candidate.

Tareen said that he would accept the result of the by-poll whatever it may be.

However, Iqbal Shah, the candidate of PML-N also observed that he would defeat opponents as people has reposed confidence in policies of the incumbent government.