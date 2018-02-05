Kashmiris’ struggle destined to succeed, says Gen Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Army chief General Qamar Bajwa has extended complete support and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and said that their struggle is destined to succeed.



In lieu of Pakistan commemorating Kashmir Solidarity Day today (5th Feb), a statement from military’s media wing quoting the COAS stated that ‘repression of Indian occupying forces can never suppress valiant spirit of Kashmiris who rightfully await awakening of international community for plebiscite under UN resolution’.

“Regardless of the ordeal, their struggle is destined to succeed, Inshallah,” the statement added.