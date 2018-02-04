Bilawal calls world bodies to probe India’s use of chemical weapons in Held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the people of Kashmir are undergoing worst form of aggression from the occupying Indian forces in the Held Kashmir and urged the United Nations and the world community to investigate the reports of use of chemical weapons and pellet guns against the Kashmiris.

In his message on the eve of Kashmiri Day, the PPP chairman said that Kashmiris have been waging a peaceful movement for their legitimate right to self-determination for seventy years losing thousands of innocent lives and impairing and maiming of large number of population.

He pointed out that it was the former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who declared February 5 as Kashmir Day to fillip the issue of Held Kashmir and pay tribute to those Kashmiris, who embraced martyrdom and offered sacrifices during the untiring struggle.

The Special Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, also formed by ex-prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in her second unfinished tenure would be mobilised and activated to its full potential after PPP wins the general elections2018, he added.

Bilawal said that he was third generation of the PPPâ€™s founder leaders, which continues to extend all possible moral and diplomatic to legitimate movement of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination. Both former chairpersons of the PPP and prime ministers always presented case of Kashmiris aggressively on international forum, he added.

PPP Chairman pledged that all moves by the Modi government to put the issue of Kashmir on backburner would be foiled through highlighting the worst violations of human rights of the people of Held Kashmir at global level.

â€œOur dedication and commitment to the cause of the people of Kashmir will remain as vocal, vibrant and forthcoming as was during times of martyred Bhuttos,â€ he reiterated.