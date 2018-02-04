Mushahid Hussain rejoins PML-N, may get Senate ticket

LAHORE: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has rejoined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and according to the sources he will get a senate ticket.



Mushahid Hussain, who is retiring from the Senate in March, was relieved of his position as parliamentary leader of PML-Q in the upper house last month after crucial voting on the 24th Constitution Amendment Act.

The senator met with the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif at the latterâ€™s residence in Lahore Sunday and accepted the offer to join the party.

After the meeting, Mushahid said that the senate ticket was not discussed today.

Mushahid was PML-N's information minister in 1999Â but switched sides after his release from jail by the Musharraf regime in 2000 and joined PML-Q.