Sun February 04, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 4, 2018

Mushahid Hussain rejoins PML-N, may get Senate ticket

PML-Q's Mushahid Hussain meets Nawaz Sharif at his Lahore residence. Courtesy Geo News

LAHORE: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has rejoined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and according to the sources he will get a senate ticket.

Mushahid Hussain, who is retiring from the Senate in March, was relieved of his position as parliamentary leader of PML-Q in the upper house last month after crucial voting on the 24th Constitution Amendment Act.

The senator met with the PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif at the latter’s residence in Lahore Sunday and accepted the offer to join the party.

After the meeting, Mushahid said that the senate ticket was not discussed today.

Mushahid was PML-N's information minister in 1999  but switched sides after his release from jail by the Musharraf regime in 2000 and joined PML-Q.

