Thu February 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran says petitioning SC for early hearing of case against Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that they were filing petition in the Supreme Court for an early hearing of the case against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.

In a tweet here Thursday, Imran Khan calling Khawaja Asif is a grave security risk in the sensitive office he holds, said “We are petitioning SC for an early hearing of the case against Kh Asif.”

Imran claimed Khawaja Asif holds a foreign domicile, works for a foreign concern, receives salary from abroad and has foreign bank accounts.

Asif has not declared all such things, Imran added.

In another tweet, Imran Khan also congratulated the SC for moving against Nehal Hashmi on his abuse and threats to senior judiciary and their families.

“I can assure them the whole nation stands with the SC and they should not be weighed down by the contemptuous and abusive behaviour of Sharifs and their darbaris,” said Khan.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Bilawal says will take advantage of differences at ‘Takht-e-Lahore’ in Senate elections

Bilawal says will take advantage of differences at ‘Takht-e-Lahore’ in Senate elections
Bilawal condemns POL price hike, accuses PML-N of spreading poverty

Bilawal condemns POL price hike, accuses PML-N of spreading poverty
SC issues contempt of court notice to State Minister Talal Chaudhry

SC issues contempt of court notice to State Minister Talal Chaudhry
Naqeebullah’s family dismisses reports of settlement under ‘diyat’ law

Naqeebullah’s family dismisses reports of settlement under ‘diyat’ law
Load More load more