Imran says petitioning SC for early hearing of case against Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that they were filing petition in the Supreme Court for an early hearing of the case against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.



In a tweet here Thursday, Imran Khan calling Khawaja Asif is a grave security risk in the sensitive office he holds, said â€œWe are petitioning SC for an early hearing of the case against Kh Asif.â€

Imran claimed Khawaja Asif holds a foreign domicile, works for a foreign concern, receives salary from abroad and has foreign bank accounts.

Asif has not declared all such things, Imran added.

In another tweet, Imran Khan also congratulated the SC for moving against Nehal Hashmi on his abuse and threats to senior judiciary and their families.

â€œI can assure them the whole nation stands with the SC and they should not be weighed down by the contemptuous and abusive behaviour of Sharifs and their darbaris,â€ said Khan.