FC clears cracker explosion site on railway track in Dera Murad Jamali

RAWALPINDI: FC Balochistan has cleared cracker explosion site on railway track near Mangoli Railway Station, Dera Murad Jamali, Inter Services Public Relations said Tuesday.
According to ISPR, the injured individual has been evacuated to civil hospital.
All passengers of Bolan Express have been shifted from incident site under FC security, ISPR said.
Passengers have been provided required administrative assistance during shifting from train and move towards Jaccobadad.
