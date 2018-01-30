Tue January 30, 2018
National

Web Desk
January 30, 2018

Disqualification under Article 62: Nawaz re-issued notice for tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday re-issued notices to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif for tomorrow in the case pertaining to disqualification under Article 62 as he failed to appear today.

Nawaz was disqualified by the apex court in July last year in Panama case for not disclosing salary he was to receive from his son, under Article 62(1) (f) of the constitution.

The matter of about 16 appeals, filed by parliamentarians, who were disqualified under Article 62(1) (f) of the constitution on the basis of fake educational degrees is being heard by the SC to determine the length of disqualification under the said clause.

When the five-judge larger bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the case today, the CJP remarked that we want to listen to everyone in this regard.

So,  we summoned Nawaz and Tareen   when the issue of disqualification came up, he  added.

The court, in the meanwhile appointed senior counsels Advocate Munir A. Malik and Barrister Ali Zafar as amicus curiae.

PTI’s Jehangir Tareen said that the interpretation of the law is necessary. The PTI’s senior leader is among those lawmakers disqualified for being dishonest by the top court.

