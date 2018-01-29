PM Abbasi in Balochistan to inaugurate Gwadar Expo

GWADAR: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday arrived in Gwadar to inaugurate first International Gwadar Expo.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the first phase of the Gwadar Free Zone.

First phase of the zone has been established at the gateway of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Free Zone would help facilitate trade with different parts of the world especially Central Asia.

The expo is being jointly organized by Gwadar Development Authority and China Overseas Ports Holding Company.

A business centre has also been set up by the China Overseas Ports Holding Company, which will provide a one-window operation for matters including immigration, customs, visa operations and port clearance facilities.

