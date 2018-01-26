Fri January 26, 2018
National

January 26, 2018

Malala wants women to change world
Malala wants to return to Pakistan after completing her studies

DAVOS: World’s youngest Noble laureate Malala Yousufzai has said that she aims to empower women by educating them.

Addressing a session at the World Economic Forum 2018, Malala said she would like to return to Pakistan upon completion of her studies but hasn’t yet thought of her future.

Highlighted the importance of educating young girls, Malala said it is the right of every woman to acquire education so that she can play a significant role in the development of the country.

She further stressed the need for hard work and commitment in order to bring about a change and encouraged every girl to get education and make their voices heard.

