Malala wants to return to Pakistan after completing her studies

DAVOS: Worldâ€™s youngest Noble laureate Malala Yousufzai has said that she aims to empower women by educating them.



Addressing a session at the World Economic Forum 2018, Malala said she would like to return to Pakistan upon completion of her studies but hasnâ€™t yet thought of her future.

Highlighted the importance of educating young girls, Malala said it is the right of every woman to acquire education so that she can play a significant role in the development of the country.

She further stressed the need for hard work and commitment in order to bring about a change and encouraged every girl to get education and make their voices heard.