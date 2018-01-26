Fri January 26, 2018
January 26, 2018

PIA to halt flights to Kuwait from Feb 1

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines, the national flag carrier, will halt flights to Kuwait from February 1, officials said on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the airline had been incurring annual loss due to its flight operations to the US, prompting the management to stop flights.

According to the official sources, the airline will no longer book flights for Kuwait through its reservation system from February 1.

