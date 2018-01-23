Record of three men killed along with Naqeebullah sought as police widen scope of investigation

KARACHI: The probe committee that was set up to investigate the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood has widened its scopeÂ of investigation as it seeks to look into the record of three other men who were killed in the same encounter allegedly led by SSP Rao Anwar.



According to Geo TV, DIG East Sultan Khuwaja, a member of the committee, has sent letters to police chiefs of four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir asking them to provide criminal record of the suspects.

Â All Deputy Inspector Generalâ€™s of police in Sindh have also been asked to provide the record of the three suspects who were killed along with Naqeebullah Mehsood.

The Sindh police have provided the National Identity Card numbers, pictures and other details to the police department of all the provinces.

Â Rao Awnar had on Januray 13 claimed to have killed four men belonging to terrorist organizations in an encounter in Shah Latif Town.

The 27 years old Mehsood was among those killed in the encounter which his friends and family say was staged by Rao Anwar.

Anwar, however, said Naqeebullah Mehsood was member of Laskhar-e-Jhangvi and had affilication with Mauolvi Ishaq, a militant involved in jail break, killing of a security official and attack on an airport.

Muhammad Ishaq, another man killed in the encounter, was resident of Ahmedpur East area of BahawalpurÂ district while two other men identified as Nazr Jan and Naseemullah belonged to South Waziristan.Â